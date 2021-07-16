When Did Jerry OConnell Become Gay?

How else do you explain O’Connell’s hard-on to join “The Talk” TV show? This charming, young man – who is actually neither – has persuaded the out-of-touch producers that he’s the right replacement for potty mouth brit Sharon Osbourne (according to The Sun and others)

This would be a much more interesting story if any of us actually watched “The Talk” – and for all those Senior White Women or Gay Men that follow WWTDD, your daytime television wishes have come true (Comments section below). But it’s crivens to the rest of us that the man who motorboated goddess Rebecca Romijn (prounched “omg”), and who’s dying words in PBS drama (jk) “Piranha 3d” – “Wet t-shirt!” – is some sorta beacon of housewife feminism.

If Jerry was schmoozing his way onto the “Gossip Girl” reboot to get some pufferkite we could understand; but we don’t even wanna picture the backstage options on “The Talk”.

The answer to the question on the headline – as soon as he steps on the set.