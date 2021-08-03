ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry Not Sorry

August 3, 2021 | Influencer | Media Man | 0 Comments

We at WWTDD would like to apologize… no, not for obscure references, insults, or shoddy writing, but for something much more important – forgetting Emily Feld’s 18th birthday in April.

Bc now we can legally celebrate and even abuse ourselves toward this Australian anusha, whose Wikipedia page should have “goddess” listed for occupation. Whatever word you wanna use for beauty, sexy, femininity, etc – she’s gottem all covered. And as previously pointed out by WWTDD for other ingenues, there are years of online lusting to come (pun?) – girl probably hasn’t even shot tequila fcs.

If you’ve encountered Emily in your online travels (or in-the-flesh, you lucky bastard), feel free to lust for her now as an adult – if you haven’t, swipe thru our pics and yes, you’re welcome.


Tags:



Disclaimer: All rights reserved for writing and editorial content. No rights or credit claimed for any images featured on wwtdd.com unless stated. If you own rights to any of the images because YOU ARE THE PHOTOGRAPHER and do not wish them to appear here, please contact us info(@)egotastic.com and they will be promptly removed. If you are a representative of the photographer, provide signed documentation in your query that you are acting on that individual's legal copyright holder status.

Advertisement


Related Post

Follow Your Dreams

Emily Equipping Teenagers

Norwegian Shorts

More Beer Please

Beauty Shaming

Advertisement


Advertisement