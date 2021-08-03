Sorry Not Sorry

We at WWTDD would like to apologize… no, not for obscure references, insults, or shoddy writing, but for something much more important – forgetting Emily Feld’s 18th birthday in April.

Bc now we can legally celebrate and even abuse ourselves toward this Australian anusha, whose Wikipedia page should have “goddess” listed for occupation. Whatever word you wanna use for beauty, sexy, femininity, etc – she’s gottem all covered. And as previously pointed out by WWTDD for other ingenues, there are years of online lusting to come (pun?) – girl probably hasn’t even shot tequila fcs.

If you’ve encountered Emily in your online travels (or in-the-flesh, you lucky bastard), feel free to lust for her now as an adult – if you haven’t, swipe thru our pics and yes, you’re welcome.

