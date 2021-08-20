ADVERTISEMENT

Would Would You Do Without WWTDD?

August 20, 2021 | Photos | Media Man | 0 Comments

Since 1938, when Albert Einstein and Chuck Palahnuik founded WWTDD, we have strived to bring our fans the best in soft-porn, feminist idiocy, and snarky spanking of celebrities and nihilists who need it most. Also nipples.

Contributors may come and go, and Jennifer and Emily will eventually start to sag, but the spirit of WWTDD lives on – although we may never truly, empirically know What Tyler Durden Would Do (WTDWD), we know the world will never run out of:

Instagram “models”

Untethered virtual signaling

Slutty women who equate “disrobing” with “empowering”

Feminist delusion (e.g. 3 of the top 10 highest-paid stars have vaginas – with ScarJo suing Disney for 50M – pay equity battle is now over, right? hahaha)

Celebtards

the need for oil (just sayin)

In conclusion, here are pictures of Anna Zak – keep the fire stoked, men

