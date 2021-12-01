Cover-Up Or Billions More In Profit? ‘This is not going to be good’ — Moderna CEO

Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel tanked the global market today stating that it doesn’t look like their vaccine will work for the new Omicron variant.
He told Financial Times “I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to . . . are like, ‘This is not going to be good’.”
Knowing that the coronavirus vaccine accounted for $4.81 billion of Moderna’s $4.97 billion in revenue in the third quarter, this may mean one of two things: Moderna is going to have record profits next quarter or that this is a cover-up for vaccine failure all across the world. As of now, there has been more deaths in the USA in 2021, with 3 vaccines than all of 2020.
