Adam Sandler is Mad at the Paparazzi!

There is nothing I hate more than a celebrity being a dick, especially one as rich and famous as Adam Sandler, who has made a fortune on what some call legendary or iconic movies, but that I call annoying as shit movies, but maybe I’m just a comedy snob and don’t understand how funny an irritating voice actually is because I discount it as stupid.

I get that if you watched Sandler movies in the 90s as a 12 year old, they hold a warm place in your heart, but when he tries to relive those movies in modern time, it’s almost as dumb as Will Ferrell movies.

Luckily, Sandler has done enough serious roles to make him not totally intolerable, but when you see him being a dick to someone trying to capture some content on him, is just shitty.

I get that paparazzi are invasive, maybe even parasites in their own right. I mean, they did “kill” Princess Diana (sure), BUT that is your job. Send an assistant if you don’t want to be approached, you live in Los Angeles and you’re on Sunset bro, you’re famous as shit and rich because of it, calm the fuck down.