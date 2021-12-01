ADVERTISEMENT

Leilani Dowding is a Freedom Fighter!

December 1, 2021

You may or may not remember model Leiliana Dowding, because the 41 year old was a popular model about 10 or 15 years ago and since then the world has been inundated with babes who consider themselves to be models thanks to having an instagram account or an OnlyFans.

There was a time when you actually had to get cast, jump through hoops, compete with other girls, sometimes to the death to get that model break. I mean some women even had sex with people like Weinstein and his mutant wang, something that was confirmed to us in his trial and that I have nightmares about, usually thinking Weinstein’s greatest movie is yet to be made, a Horror flick where the villain is his dick.

Now, is apparently BASED and is asking her followers “What’s Up”, “Stop Complying”, it’s at the point of ridiculous and you may or may not been duped. You see we’re all in this together and the more we comply the more freedoms we lose, so choose freedom.

It may not seem as that unreasonable of a question really, but in this era, that’s the kind of thing that gets you taken away in vans. Why is that? I wonder.

I support people, jabbed or not, defending our freedoms, because it isn’t one team vs another, we are on the same team and together should be against medical tyranny or medical segregation that make no scientific sense.

I support Leilani Dowding on her fight and She’s looking pretty hot doing it!

