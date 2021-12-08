ADVERTISEMENT

PMILF

December 8, 2021

The Media is hyping the story how Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin went clubbing when she MAY have gotten infected by someone at the office. She missed the text saying “time to isolate bae” bc she left her work phone at home – like us peasants do.

But they have it 100% backwards – when you’re a hot, rich, Scandinavian (she’s not Swedish, but close enough) woman who presides over a small, gibberish-speaking country, you are precisely the human who can throw down this Stupid Virus and go downtown. I wouldn’t want to live in a world where blue-eyed, long-haired women who can order her crew to invade Latvia CANT get out for a few Jagger bombs.

To any man who got her digits that night, or even scored a cfm look – in the midst of a Pandemic – you are on the same plain as Ghandi now.

Story via BBC

