Save Austria!

If you think this can’t happen where you live, think again. Every time you head out and use your QR code just know that you are part of the problem. You can be for vaccination and against medical apartheid. Remember, those who are vaccine hesitant are usually minorities. Austria is about to target their minorities. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme.
