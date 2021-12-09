The Ladies Of The World Economic Forum

What was once a conspiracy is now a truth. Sure there are many more ladies besides Angela Merkel, Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin, but these are leaders of “democratic” countries who now control our every movement. We all know, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is a member and so is Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla. But for some reason, the WEF really wants women part of their crazy reset scheme. And guess what it is working, with no pushback. Scary times.
