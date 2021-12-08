There’s Not Going To Be An Endpoint

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern now claims that there will never be an endpoint to this vaccination campaign! Sadly, I believe people fear losing their new “freedoms” which is no longer freedom, but better than the alternative. I guess, the true endpoint is when people stand up and say enough is enough.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disclaimer: All rights reserved for writing and editorial content. No rights or credit claimed for any images featured on wwtdd.com unless stated. If you own rights to any of the images becauseand do not wish them to appear here, please contact us info(@)egotastic.com and they will be promptly removed. If you are a representative of the photographer, provide signed documentation in your query that you are acting on that individual's legal copyright holder status.