Your Papers Please!

Here’s what is going on in France. These people are eating dinner only to have the police check their “papers”

Vaccinated people now are worried the few freedoms they got back (which are still much less than 2019) will be scaled back again. So they wanna keep what they gave – so they think “if I just comply one more time it’ll be ok”

This is pure psychological warfare being purported on the masses. Biggest experiment in history . We are sheep.