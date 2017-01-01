Allie Dowdle Perfect Timing

Allie Dowdle is running the perfect con. It's more than possible she's not aware of her own genius. The Tennessee high school senior set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for college after her father pulled support because she's dating a black dude. She's asked for ten grand to combat obscene racism, in the convenient form of paying for the college she's attending in the Fall. She's raised $31,000 and rising.

As I am 18, my parents have chosen to no longer support my future, stripping me of all my resources including my personal savings, my car, my phone, and my education and leaving me on my own to pay for college. Unfortunately, I will no longer be able to attend college if I cannot come up with the money somehow.

There's no way strangers pony up cash to a private school white chick moaning about her dad taking away her car and cellphone if it weren't for the current political climate. The shock of the recent election has sent people into hysterics. Celebrities in New York and Los Angeles are paying for private Opus Dei lashings. Confused do-gooders who likely need the ten dollars more than Allie Dowdle are contributing to her GoFundMe account.

Why can't I go to school, mama? Sorry, son, we gave the money to that girl whose parents didn't want her dating a black man. Her mom and dad programmed Alexa not to take any Amazon orders from her over fifty dollars. Let that sink in. This is our Selma. Fuck, Trump.