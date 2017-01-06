Advertisement

Chantel Jeffries Bikinis Like A Champ And Shit Around The Web

Jan 9, 2:00 PM | shit around the web | Michael Garcia |

Chantel Jeffries takes her giant rack to the beach in a tiny bikini. (TMZ)

Lauren Louise gets naked on her doorstep. (Egotastic All-Stars)

Kelli Berglund's cleavage will take your breath away. (Egotastic)

Heidi Klum sunbathes topless because Europe. (Taxi Driver)

Ariel Winter shows off her ass in a bikini on a boat. (Drunken Stepfather)

Hailee Steinfeld's legs will make you happy in your pants. (Popoholic)

These are the best space battles in movies. (Ranker)

Let's enjoy these girls in sports bras. (The Chive)

