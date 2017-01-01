Girl Scouts Feeling the Inauguration Hate

Girl Scouts used to be cute little she-devils who pushed poly-saturated cookies in front of the grocery store at the sharp end of a public shaming spear. Nobody could leave well enough alone. In recent years, the Girls Scouts were under fire from the Right for being a kiddy vessel for espousing feminist views on reproductive rights and allowing tiny trannies into their camping circles. Today, MoveOn.org has a petition for 150,000 irate anti-Trump harpies to attack the Girls Scouts for agreeing to march in the Inauguration Parade as they've done since forever.

By marching in Donald Trump's inaugural parade, you are failing to live up to GSUSA's values. Please do not make Girl Scouts of the USA party to normalizing racism, misogyny, and fascism. Do not march in the inaugural parade.

The petition was originated by a woman who claims to be a junior scout leader, though also chooses to remain anonymous, because hiding behind anonymity in your vitriol is one of the core values of the Girls Scouts. Just behind calling Math boring and stupid.

The presiding emotion is probably sadness that emotionally overwrought adults are emptying their victimhood bowels on the backs of kids. It's not that we can't have nice things anymore, it's that we can't have anything anymore that isn't the source of largely baseless partisan wrangling. Politics, often bitter, have always been a part of the American experience. Democracy is ugly. It's always been ugly. But it's never pervaded the lives of so many so deeply until cable news and social media came along to give rise to an entire daily ritual behind it.

The ease at which people can now grab a soapbox in their ratty robe at home and validated by ten thousand similarly bnt people instantly is one super fucking unhealthy development. Authoritarians and moralists of previous generations had to toil for years building religious organizations or assemble rallies in beer halls and be punched in the face repeatedly before garnering a platform to impose their values on others. Now you have online petitions, Twitter, and shitty YouTube videos featuring Martin Sheen. He's everywhere.

Leave the Girl Scouts alone. And bring back the Samoas. Four thousand calories per box. Fucking fantastic.