I Said "Bullshit" This Morning on Mancow, So the Fuck What?

Here's a fact. I'm not radio friendly. I'm not anything friendly for that matter. Subscribing to archaic Federal bad word laws related to over the air broadcasts is antithetical to my core beliefs. Not that I feel compelled to freestyle fuck fuck fuckity fuck to grandma, but the word 'bullshit' is the least offensive thing I mutter during the day. It will slip out. How can that merit an immediate disconnect and unfriendly banning? We can't possibly have the same moral turpitude laws as 1927. Bullshit.

Nobody prepared me for a promotional tour for Man Rules: The Beginner's Guide to Manhood. I raised myself. I'm mildly verbally retarded. You thought my writing was troubled. In 2017 this makes special needs. I was going to apologize to people who tuned in to hear me. But fuck them. Bullies. I'm a victim. Give me shit. Or buy a copy of MAN RULES. Think of me as your virtual Sudanese child ward. C'mon Trump. Fix this.