Jaden Smith DMV Existential (VIDEO)

The problem with raising kids in a bubble of entitlement and unearned esteem is that moment they must run up against the real world. An intensely personal poem set to a Casio keyboard pre-loaded beat won't get you a pass on your DMV Driver's Test. You can buy your way into heaven easier than a green light on your basic road skills test.

Jaden Smith exited his Truman Show dome long enough to flunk his driver's test and lament the cruelty of Los Angeles and why doctors aren't curing cancer on Instagram live. You make the connection. He won't. If there's anything to hate about this generation, it's not their pathetic problems, it's their desire to publicly share them with the sincerity of a battered grunt on day three of storming Normandy.

"It's hard these days to really create the life that you want for yourself, because there's nobody here that's really, like, supporting the youth or the youth's creativity."

That would be short of the hundred million dollar film your dad served you up. The albums, the movie and TV roles, the ten foot crystal domes in your two thousand square foot suite to bring harmony to the universe. It's hard for a boy who receives standing ovations for wearing skirts to understand any semblance of humility.

Jaden Smith serves as the perfect testing lab for the extreme indulgence of children. Also, Scientology. This is the byproduct. Whatever you thought made you cool gay down low rich parents when he was three can we now admit was a massive mistake? You won't. Plan ahead for who's to blame for the drug overdose to fill the empty.