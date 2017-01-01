Advertisement

Mr. Skin Podcast Ep 28: Alexandra Daddario's Swingers and Crossover Porn Stars

Mr. Skin and Andrea Lowell are headed to the AVN Awards Show, and they’ll be interviewing adult stars for some very sexy upcoming podcasts. In honor of the trip, today’s podcast is all about the best crossover porn stars, adult performers who took their naked skills to Hollywood productions. Plus we’ve got the best of TV and Blu-ray from the small screen this week.

Leave a voicemail at 484-SKINPOD or tweet a question to @MrSkin, and if they play it on the show, they'll send you some Mr. Skin swag!! 

Check out the whole list of topics on this week's show, plus all the past episodes at www.mrskinpodcast.com.

