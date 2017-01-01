Advertisement

Nicki Minaj Snapchat Hotness And Shit Around The Web

Jan 6, 2:00 PM | shit around the web | Michael Garcia |

Nicki Minaj knows that Snapchat is for scantily clad pictures. (TMZ)

Danielle Sellers wears only some blue stockings. (Egotastic All-Stars)

Jessica Lowndes' mighty cleavage will make you believe again. (Egotastic)

Here's a tale of some cross-country co-ed blackmail, stalking, and a college porn star. (Casey Anthony)

Kendall Jenner is a tattooed biker chick in this shoot. (COED)

Ryan Reynolds thinks he deserves an Oscar for Deadpool. Chill out, Van Wilder. (Dlisted)

Bella Thorne and friends do some lightly dressed pilates. (Drunken Stepfather)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gets all sweaty in workout gear. (Hollywood Tuna)

