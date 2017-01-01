Mr. Skin Podcast Ep 31: Super Bowl Nip Slips and Tatiana Maslany Topless

There is a TON of celebrity nudity to catch up on this week, starting off with Chrissy Teigen’s fresh nip slip at Super Bowl LI. And what better time than the present to reminisce on Janet Jackson’s epic wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime.

In the DVD/Blu-ray update, there’s Jennifer Connelly’s return to full frontal in American Pastoral and Tatiana Maslany’s topless debut in Two Lovers and a Bear on Blu-ray. In TV news, we’ve got Christina Ricci’s full frontal from Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything, and the line HBO won’t cross with Shiri Appleby’s pearl necklace from season two of Girls.

Plus, Mr. Skin’s Skin Skouts have the full nudity report from the Sundance Film Fest, so we’ll tell you all the upcoming nudes to look forward to in the new year!

