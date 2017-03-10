Robert Blake Found Love Again

Robert Blake has managed to outlive his relevancy. Not an easy fete in the world of celebrity murder trial stars. The same can't be said for wife Bonny Lee Bakley shot dead after her dinner with Blake at Vitello's. Blake's about to bag his third til death to us part vow recipient, proving that there's somebody out there for every high-strung murderer.

Blake's marrying Pamela Hudak, one of the character witnesses who helped Blake beat his second wife's murder rap. She lived in Blake's guest house in 1995 and 1997 and couldn't have said kinder things about Blake. If O.J. got out of prison and married Kato Kaelin, it might raise a few eyebrows. Also merit an immediate green light of a new Bravo reality series that Hello Giggles announces "owns our world" before ever seeing.

There's something to be said for the survivor. Like those ex-pat SS guards who made it to Argentina and became beloved florists into their 90's. There's achievement in living when the rest of the world is rooting for the opposite. When you can do so a sleeve-less octogenarian in a cowboy hat, you're saying fuck you to lightning strikes. Outside of occasionally offing women who bug him, you'd want Blake on your side during war.