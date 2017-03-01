Facebook Live Appealing to Murderers

Giving everybody in the world their own TV channel has proven to be somewhat dicy. You would've thought Facebook Live would have done one or two of the positive things it touted during various CES music-filled promotional videos. Naturally, it's become a sinkhole of humanity.

Another whack job figured he should kill somebody on Facebook Live because sociopaths are drawn to cameras. Serial killers of years past have to be kicking themselves in Hell that they were born too early. Imagine John Wayne Gacy with Snapchat. Maybelline would've figured out how to work with him on a makeup push.

Wuttisan Wongtalay hung his infant daughter from a rope on Facebook Live from his native Thailand. It's hard to imagine anything more hideous. He killed himself thereafter but couldn't figure out how to make that work with the camera for his own demise. The video was up on Facebook for 24 hours before removed. Facebook's Southeast Asian branch office leapt into action with a canned response:

"This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim. There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed."

Technically, there is tons of place for this kind of content on Facebook. You've made the barriers to posting zilch. Unless there's the hint of a bare ass cheek of breasts, then Zuckerberg's rapid response team moves in with the digital MOAB. Statistically speaking, you've got a million certifiable nut jobs on your service. The rest are worse.

You have no known way to prevent the mentally ill from posting swinging babies on your universal channel. Someday you will. You ought shut it down until you've got the guts to admit there's going to be more live killings, and without the upside of random high school girls baring their tits like Snapchat.

Facebook Live doesn't kill people. People kill people.