After ten years sharing her deep thoughts and shallow constitution on her family's reality show, Kendall Jenner is leaving to focus on her modeling work. She calls modeling her first love. Shopping for pretty scarves and trying not to bite her nails came in tied for second.

Kendall has always been the "shy one" in the coven of trained monkey whores. It's possible it's related to the trauma of being twelve and having an open mic night about her first period on camera. The world lost a little dignity that day. Kendall leaked all of hers.

According to an inside source at Star magazine, which is either Kris Jenner or entirely made up or Kris Jenner making shit up:

"Kendall says she doesn’t need KUWTK anymore and isn’t really cooperating. She’s reusing to discuss her personal life, she won’t let anyone into her home to shoot, and she limits the number of hours she’ll be available. The show’s ratings are way down, and Kendall’s attitude isn’t helping.”

It's hard to call this admirable. More like whatever that word you use to describe guys who announce they're seeking help for their destructive addiction. So either "about time" or "I heard he fucked a goat at rock bottom". With Jenner making fistfuls of cash off modeling there's really no reason for her to be a part of the television show, other than to please her mom who rakes off the top.

Do not expect leaving the family business to be that simple. Michael Corleone learned his lesson the hard way. Kendall Jenner wouldn't even be put in charge of squeezing the olives at Genco, but there are plenty of people feeding off her popularity. In the very least she's going to need to have her show tattoos lasered. Also, when that black rapper gives you a baby, don't expect a blowout mulatto baby shower. Those are prompted and paid for by the network. Have you noticed it's all E! and Bravo! stars in attendance? Of course you didn't.

Today marks the first day of the rest of your life, Kendall. It's your own Hidden Figures. The spaceship goes vroom vroom. When she comes back, don't forge to make her beg.

Photo Credit: Instagram