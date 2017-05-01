Mother's Day on the Mr. Skin Minute Means Naked Moms and Daughters (VIDEO)

New in theaters this weekend, just in time for Mother's Day, is the mother/daughter comedy Snatched starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn! While Amy makes her nude debut in the film, Mr. Skin's more interested in momma Goldie's amazing nude body of work, including her tub scene from 1986's Wildcats, which he takes plenty of time to (un)cover in this week's Mr. Skin Minute!

Then we jump over to the Blu-ray release of Fifty Shades Darker, the controversial sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey! Dakota Johnson, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, goes nude a bunch of times in the film, showing that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

Finally we head to Netflix for the second season of the ensemble sci-fi drama Sense8! This season there's plenty of nudity from series regulars Doona Bae, Freema Agyeman, and Jamie Clayton, as well as an outstanding full frontal nude debut by the gorgeous Valeria Bilelllo!

As always, this is but a taste of the great things that await you on MrSkin.com, so be sure to head over there today and start fast forwarding to the good parts!