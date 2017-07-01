This Week's Mr. Skin Minute Features Anatomic Blonde Charlize Theron (VIDEO)

This week's Mr. Skin Minute gets its first burst of big screen skin in quite a while thanks to the release of Atomic Blonde! This Charlize Theron vehicle features the Oscar-winning actress nude a couple of times, including during a sensationally sapphic encounter with co-star Sofia Boutella! Any way you slice it, you won't want to miss this Anatomic blonde!

Next up, the ladies of Girls ride off into the sunset once and for all with the Blu-ray release of the show's sixth and final season! This season was no slouch, either, with series creator and star Lena Dunham going nude in nearly every episode, and her co-star Jemima Kirke making her full frontal debut! We hate to see these Girls go, but we LOVE to watch them leave!

Finally this week, Mr. Skin sets his sights on something even rarer than a big screen blockbuster with nudity... the Meryl Streep nude scene! The notoriously skin-gy star flashes her fun bag in the 1983 prestige picture Silkwood, also out this week on Blu-ray! Don't be surprised if Meryl's nude scene has you shooting silk from your wood!

As always, this is but a taste of the great things that await you on MrSkin.com, so be sure to head over there today and start fast forwarding to the good parts!