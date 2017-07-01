MMA Man Fights BodyBuilder To Death

Russia really is a cold place. Not just in temperature, but in the overall attitude towards human life. That's not to say we aren't desensitized to violence in America. But Russia is an entirely different animal. What did you expect from a nation where all those YouTube road rage compilation videos come from. So when news that an MMA fighter Anar Alakh Ziranov killed world champion powerlifter Andrey Drachev it was pretty shocking. But the shock wore off quickly after finding out this happened in Russia. There's no amount of reps that can reinforce a glass jaw. Andrey lost his life finding that out.

The site CrimeRussia.com adds that Drachev, the bodybuilder, was provoked into this confrontation. After initially trying to avoid the fight, he suggest it they settle it in the ring. But Ziranov was having none of it and soon they were throwing down outside of a cafe. It's not clear why the fight began, but witness suggested it was a dispute over which is is more manly—getting ripped like Drachev, or dedicating your life to fighting, like Ziranov. Relatives, meanwhile, have reportedly told the media that the fight started after the super-ripped bodybuilder called him a "piglet."

I love competition and enjoy sport crossovers. I'm honestly excited to see the Mayweather McGregor match. Probably more excited to get shit faced within reach of greasy food and strippers on a Saturday night, but that's beside the point. MMA is awesome. And so is boxing. Let's hope McGregor keeps his toes to himself and away from Floyd's head. We don't need a repeat of this match on PPV. I also enjoy watching a good street fight. Just two people letting a little stress out and testosterone flow. What I don't like is overly mouthy meatheads who start fights and skip leg day. Because a kick to the head is what killed Drachev. There's no doubt Andrey went in to the fight thinking he was going to manhandle Anar but got shown feet and six feet deep instead. RIP.