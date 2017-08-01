Mr. Skin Podcast Ep 58: Amy Schumer's Breast & A Phoebe Cates Flash(back)

The boob tube is back on top this week, with a scorching lesbian-tinged threesome on Insecure, and Jessica Biel getting some oral pleasure on The Sinner. Amy Schumer’s nude debut in Snatched is finally out on Blu-ray, and it’s certainly tickling our funny bone. Plus, we’ve got more sexy celebs on social media in this week’s Skinstagram segment, and a very special shout out from True Blood star Anna Paquin.

Just to clarify, I didn't even know about #BBCboobgate it was my loyal pro nude chick mates over at .@mrskin that brought it to my attention — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 13, 2017

And in some personal Skin news, last week was not only the 18th anniversary of MrSkin.com, it was the 35th anniversary of Mr. Skin’s all time favorite nude scene, Phoebe Cates’ flash in Fast Times at Ridgemont High!

