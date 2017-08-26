NYC Takes Tits Out To Stop Sexism 2017

I didn't know women had an equality day. I haven't gotten out much since porn still hasn't decided to put video ads before the actual video. Can't say the same for entry level YouTube or Hulu accounts. And their content is nowhere near as entertaining. I watch xvideos for the amazing storylines of course. But if I knew there were a bunch of women walking around with no shirts on for equality in New York City I would have bought two tickets. One for myself and the other for a hotter girl than the usual “protest” type who I would try to convince to join in.

If you didn’t already know, it’s 100% legal to roam around New York topless (yes, even out in the open at the best NYC parks), so unhinge your bra, take your top off and screw the patriarchy during one of the best and most scantily-clad NYC events in August. Go Topless Day encourages women (and the fellas!) to proudly bare their chests and march through Manhattan, while showing their support for gender equality. NYC legally allows women to be topless, but for full safety, police will block off the parade route. And it’s only fitting that the body-positive event takes place on Women’s Equality Day on Saturday, August 26, 2017 (the day women were first given the right to vote in 1920).

I don't understand law at all. Men have waged wars over women. Worked terrible jobs their entire lives just to attract women. And women try to return the favor by being less prude and the suits in DC tell them to put a shirt on. Unbelievable. I'm all for gender equality. No boob should ever be discriminated against. This is America. Land of the free nipple and home of the brave boob. I pledge my allegiance to the topless cause until every woman can walk around with no shirt on.

