Casey Anthony Is Definitely Not Crazy

I’m still trying to figure out why someone who wasn’t afraid to murder their own child would fear a lawsuit from their parents. Once you earn your murder badge being sued isn’t a big threat to you. So I’m willing to bet Casey Anthony gets the same amount of sleep at night as she did when she took the life of her two-year-old. Allegedly, because technically she’s innocent and the justice system decided that her kid murdered herself. Finding a jury of her peers that led to the acquittal meant composing a jury of incompetent adults who would sympathize with someone who also makes terrible life choices. In non PC terms it means 12 people over the age of 40 with careers at entry level fast food server positions. Only a juror working at Wendy’s drive thru would consider “I didn’t do anything” as a credible defense against murder worthy of exoneration. Why compose a jury of adults who can’t spell homicide without the help of autocorrect? Because justice and something about all people being equal.

The parents of Casey Anthony are warning their daughter that they’ll sue if she decides to sell her story or stars in a reality television show, according to an interview to air on Monday. Cindy and George Anthony are scheduled to appear on Monday on “Crime Watch Daily,” a nationally syndicated TV show hosted by reporter Chris Hansen. The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Anthonys took the opportunity to send a stern warning to their daughter, who was acquitted in 2011 of murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. “Casey, be true to yourself, start being honest with yourself, and own everything,” Cindy Anthony told Hansen. “Quit putting blame on everybody else.”

It’s sucks to see someone’s family situation in the trash the same way the Anthony’s family is. Your daughter murders her daughter and you have to threaten to sue just so she doesn’t profit from putting her daughter down like some dog she didn’t want anymore. Mainly because morals don’t exist when million dollar offers are on the table. Casey kind of lost hers when she killed her own kid but money is the end game here. Because being poor in a capitalist country is almost the same thing as being dead. You’re not really living if your card keeps getting declined trying to buy cute furniture at Pier One Imports.

