Vegas Shooter’s Other Brother Caught With Kid Porn

Having siblings can sometimes suck. Especially when their crimes get you caught too. But there’s no sympathy for someone who catches collateral damage child pornography charges. It’s one of the few instances where inadvertently shining the spotlight on a family member’s evil deeds for the world to see is okay. Newest arrival to the pedo party is the Las Vegas shooter’s brother Bruce Paddock. He was apparently on the run from police for two years using booby traps and MacGyver problem solving techniques to avoid police. Or mainstream media is embellishing just a tad. He was a squatter after all.

Bruce Paddock, 58, was on the run for more than two years before his arrest on Wednesday, reported TMZ. He allegedly would change his appearance and would move often to avoid police. Reportedly, Bruce would rig his various homes with booby traps - which included tying propane tanks to the doors and would use cameras to create a homemade surveillance system. Police found more than 600 child pornography images on Bruce's computer, which was left behind in a Sun Valley auto repair shop where he squatted in 2014. But after he was evicted he disappeared and police had been searching for him ever since. After the shooting, police said they received got a tip about Bruce's whereabouts and tracked him down to an assisted living center, where he was awaiting surgery for spinal stenosis.

Real life isn’t TV and being homeless with a warrant usually means you’ll get arrested if you’re unlucky enough to get pulled over after a cop runs your plates. Even with persons who partake in child porn being on most people’s pet peeve list, police aren’t proactively seeking some transient’s whereabouts 24/7. It’s time consuming, expensive, and most likely just not in the county budget to constantly looking for someone who calls a shopping cart their home. Unless your brother decides to shoot multiple people from the window of his hotel. Then everyone related to that sicko will be automatically eligible to have their Google search history subject to search. Even the family dog is under investigation when your brother becomes a national security threat. At age 58 and needing spinal stenosis surgery he shouldn’t survive long in prison. Maybe the possible numbness caused by the degenerative disease will provide something similar to anesthesia when being shanked to death once your comrades at the correctional facility find out your charges.