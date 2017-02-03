Netflix Not Exactly The Best In Human Resource Department

I love an excuse to have sex with random women as much as the next man. Netflix has been the perfect wingman and excuse for practicing procreation with protection for a while now but they’re not without flaws. They’ve finally got around to firing their Director Of Global Kids Content Andy Yeatman who had deaf ears when he heard rape and Danny Masterson in the same sentence. And honestly that’s disturbing. Not because Netflix was obviously covering their tracks but because I need the streaming company to stay in existence. Amazon has some of the worst original streaming content available and Hulu is just cable TV hiding behind a horrible interface.

It took Netflix suspiciously long to sever ties with Danny Masterson in the wake of numerous rape allegations, and the reason why added a new layer of shame to the matter. A Netflix exec inadvertently explained to an accuser that management simply didn’t believe the allegations, and the streaming service has now parted ways with said company man. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with Netflix that Andy Yeatman, Director of Global Kids Content, is “no longer employed at Netflix.” Yeatman had exacerbated Netflix’s delay in firing The Ranch star Danny Masterson by telling one of the victims “we don’t believe” the accusers – unaware of who he was talking to. Netflix previously acknowledged the soccer game-sideline remarks as “careless” and “uninformed,” claiming they “do not represent the views of the company.”

Episode 647 of NPR’s Planet Money podcast highlighted how Netflix treats the staffing situation more like a sports team than a conventional workplace. So when it comes to MVP positions like higher up execs it’s no surprise they let things slide for so long. Plus Masterson has Scientology connections. No one wants some weird wealthy adult who believes in aliens showing up to the office uninvited. It makes sense why they tried to sweep everything under the rug until they eventually ran out of room and were forced to do the right thing.

Photo Credit: Getty Images