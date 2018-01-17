Alec Baldwin Defends Woody Allen, Might Be Drinking Again

There was a time not so long ago when Alec Baldwin was traversing the streets of Manhattan, drunk, pounding car hoods, and unleashing homophobic and racist slurs upon his fellow progressive intellectuals. To be fair, these were the various trimesters when his young and pretend Spanish yoga instructor wife was off-limits for sexual deposits. The man was frustrated. That plus gin plus decades long unaddressed rage issues turns you into a wealthy cursing hobo.

The one thing you could never fault Baldwin for was his truth telling. It may not be your truth, or even The Truth, but you never felt like he was fronting. Hence, why you had a short-lived MSNBC show host yelling “faggot” at every effeminate male he could find on 5th Avenue.

So when Baldwin comes out in defense of Woody Allen, insisting all of his non-evidentiary based detractors cool it with the blind allegations, it means something. He knows Woody Allen fairly well and he believes the man to be, in the least, not guilty. This in the face of numerous, far hipper actors and actresses denouncing ever having worked with Woody Allen in the past, or last week, and turning over their relatively meager Allen film paychecks to the Church of Time’s Up. A tithing for the eight-figure ladies suffering in Brentwood.

Baldwin’s statement makes clear, he doesn’t support pedophiles, in case you were wondering:

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so. The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.”

To believe that Woody Allen is one creepy mofo takes little encouragement. Marrying your crazy baby mama’s previously adopted young adult daughter can only come off as creepy. On the other hand, the man is 82, and the sole crime he’s been accused of in his life is a molestation charge from the child of a woman he was rather unpleasantly divorcing at the time (and banging her adopted daughter). That situation also smacks of evidence planting and cajoling by mom.

Baldwin shows some guts defending a guy he admires who gave him some solid parts in films when Baldwin was otherwise rather not-busy in the motion picture business. This in contrast to the other men of Hollywood who are scared shitless to speak up, even if but to say, hey, how come we have all these verdicts and sentencing, but no trial.

Liberal used to reflexively stick up for the town creep accused by the mob of every sex crime in town. Now they are the mob. Or most of them. Some are still reflexively doing their part. Alec Baldwin. Who would’ve thunk it?

Photo credit: Splash News / Instagram