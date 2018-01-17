Chelsea Manning Running for Senate (VIDEO)

Chelsea Manning, the former Private Bradley Manning who kicked off WikiLeaks with a 750,000 page dump of secure documents involving America’s war in Iraq and Afghanistan, is running for Senate. The nation has seen many war heroes run for office. Less often soldiers convicted of treason.

You may recall Bradley Manning entered Leavenworth prison on an extended multi-decade holiday, deciding to become Chelsea Manning during his stint. The combination of “whistleblower” and “gender transition” turned Manning into something of a big Obama donor pet project. Enough so that Obama commuted Manning’s remaining decades of prison time before leaving office. A promise paid for is a promise kept. All President’s do this on their last day; pay back their donors with pardons and commutations on the way out the door.

The released Manning, now a woman Manning, became the toast of the New York magazine circles, an instant guru on civil rights, anointed largely by the experience of having $250,000 worth of transgendered services in the clink. That has to be harrowing. Multiple magazines ran “glamour” spreads on Chelsea Manning, because have tranny will travel, and Bruce Jenner’s afterburners were flaming out.

Manning has now committed to running for Senate in Maryland. People who get excited about such matters are excited that Maryland might finally have a woman among their top elected officials. Don’t ruin their party by mentioning how this is a dude who had an operation. He didn’t suffer having his ponytails pulled in grade school like the rest of you. Also, there’s the matter of being completely unqualified. Not that U.S. Senators must pack an impressive resume prior to seeking office, but typically a few years of lawyer work and a rich daddy are part and parcel. Obama was a community organizer, which is a fake job, but he did have the Ivy League wall plaques and the advantage of being black. The “T” in LGBTQ may not provide the same inherent bandwagon.

Manning has establishment Democrats in the state running for their comfort blankies. Her running for the Democratic primary is somewhat akin to Roy Moore running in Alabama. It splits the super hardcore activist types from the greater percentage of moderates. Only a nut-job would vote Manning for Senate. But there are a healthy dose of those pulling huge weight in primary campaigns. Most people could give a damn who their party nominates, and vote tallies are often rather low in party primaries for Congressional races.

Manning put out her first ad, albeit a social media piece, she’s got some backing. And a hashtag she uses. #WeGotThis. Unclear of the origin, but it certainly makes her sound like she’s been fighting for you and me for some time now. She hasn’t, but a hashtag is amazing origin tale all by itself in this day of Idiocracy. Who knows which end is up and where the penis goes anymore? This chick who looks like your troubled nephew in drag might have a shot.