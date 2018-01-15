Chris Matthews Joke About Roofying Hillary Clinton Went Over Well (VIDEO)

It’s hard these days to separate old drunk Irishmen from patriarchal powerful systemic abusers. They talk the same.

Chris Matthews says lots of stupid shit, not because he’s an unintelligent man, but because he’s miked half his like, he likes a brewed beverage or four, and he was born in a newsroom era when guys told dumb and dirty jokes at work. Also known as, better days. He’s what pretty much every single news guy in every newspaper office in the country looked like four to five decades ago.

Matthews is already under the watchful eye of the Church of Time’s Up and the #MeToo Warriors with word that MSNBC paid a female assistant producer to go away quietly in 1999 after complaining about the crude way Matthews spoke about her in front of others. Imagine something like, “She’s not great at her job, but she’s got a nice ass, so we keep her around” and you’re probably close to it. The settlement involved the non-disclosure particulars so we”ll never know. Unless it’s Rose McGowan, in which case, fuck the NDA. I’ve got Instagram likes to assemble.

A new tape from the Presidential campaign of 2016 reveals Matthews miked, and awaiting Hillary Clinton for an interview before the Democratic primary in Iowa. Note the firehouse backdrop. You know Hillary Clinton and firemen are super tight. Matthews is bored waiting and probably a little nervous before the interview and rambles out a couple of jokes caught on mike. The first about the “Queen’s water” in reference to a water glass put out next to Hillary Clinton’s interview chair. And a second note about “Where’s that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me”. For reference sake, at the time the Bill Cosby scandal was huge in the news.

It’s unclear what Matthews truly meant by the Cosby pill joke. Was he implying he’d need a roofie to get through an interview with Hillary Clinton or that he intended to slip a mickey to Hillary Clinton in her Queen’s water then cum in her ear back at his hotel? You’d like to think any sane grown man would be referring to the former, but it eerily seems like the latter. Which makes him seem less like a rapist and more like a guy with incredibly bad taste. And not in jokes.

Matthews kicked out a pro forma apology:

“This was a terrible comment I made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines. I realize that’s no excuse. I deeply regret it and I’m sorry.”

Meh, that’s all lies, but what’s your choice? We have people at news outlets and publications of all partisan stripes searching for old clips to hang people with. The mob mentality is so frenzied, it’s unclear if people even care who they’re getting anymore. There will be further calls for Matthews to resign. He seems like a real pill, but that doesn’t mean a man deserves to lose his job because after forty years in the TV news business you can pin a couple ill-fated rude jokes upon him, or perhaps a tits reference in the office. You wonder how these guys could even want to keep working in such a business past the time they need the money.

Someday, we’ll look back upon this era as we do now Prohibition, as an example, and wonder how the collective bought into such counterproductive moral courts. So, just wait another eighty years and we can all feel like we told everybody so.