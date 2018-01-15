Connie Britton Believes Poverty Is Sexist

Somehow underachieving and dwelling in complete squalor is directly correlated to your gender according to Connie Britton. She isn’t the brightest bulb in the box and proved it at the Golden Globes where most women were scrambling to achieve the glorious status of most oppressed victim of the evening. Wearing all black just wasn’t enough, Britton had to stand out with a statement on her shirt that read “poverty is sexist.” The Lingua Franca sweater retails for $380. What side of the sexist fence is Connie on? Or does irony not apply to women and alleged victims of sexism?

People reports that Connie’s outfit of choice, a simple black sweater bedazzled with the slogan “Poverty Is Sexist” angered some unwealthies.

Britton doesn’t believe she’s in the wrong stating that an overpriced sweater cost less than an expensive gown. Connie defended herself on social media noting that $100 of the $380 is going towards ending African poverty. I thought the theme of the Golden Globes was ending sexual harassment in Hollywood, she may have missed the mark here. Also, a poorly stitched Champion sweater from Goodwill retails for way less, donates more proceeds, available in the same color, minus the opportunity to look like an idiot in front of millions. And yes, another story about tweets, the journalism circle jerk is doing just fine over here.

So I wanted to purchase @conniebritton’s “poverty is sexist” #GoldenGlobes sweater, but when I looked it up, it costs $380…. is it just me or does that seem ironic? Ps- all @linguafrancanyc sweaters are $380, so I couldn’t get @IMKristenBell’s either :/ pic.twitter.com/vlKyEzO1Z0 — Kathryn Baker (@kathrynnbakerr) January 9, 2018

For those concerned with the price of my Globes sweater I just don’t think a $5000 gown would have added to the conversation in the same way. And @linguafrancanyc who designed it, inspired by @ONECampaign, is donating $100 of each purchase to @camfed https://t.co/9pwJwPecNd — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 10, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram