A Couple Of Women Feud Over Eating Cooch

Women are more sexually fluid than men in general. The entire world knows what goes on at slumber parties. Sex doll with a soul Kim Zolciak and someone else with the misfortune of the name Kandi Burruss are arguing over oral sex. Allegedly Kandi wanted to taste Kim. When a woman like Kim has obviously had more surgeries than birthdays you can automatically assume her vagina is also made from plastic and other spare parts laying around the surgeon’s office. Why anyone would want to put that in their mouth is beyond me. Kandi is denying the allegations of wanting to get a mouthful of Kim’s oyster.

Kim:

“On my kids’ life, if God strikes me dead, I wouldn’t let her,” Zolciak said.

Kandi:

“I’m sick of these bitches lying on me,” said Burruss. “Kim Zolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch.”

When a woman wants to lick slit there’s no stopping her. Undercover lesbians are more determined than Weinstein trying to have sex with every woman that isn’t his wife. No just isn’t an option on the table. Or maybe The Real Housewives Of Atlanta does have a sexual predator on the loose. A cast remember was fired for accusing Kandi of wanting to give another co-star the Bill Cosby special. Either way, Kim is not a fan of Kandi’s ever so kind offer of mouth hugging the same spot six kids came from.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News