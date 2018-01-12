Floyd Mayweather Flunked His #MeToo Test (VIDEO)

Athletes are often asked to comment on outside-of-sports matters to which they have no educational background or intellectual curiosity. It never goes well. It shouldn’t. Dumb models practice fake answers to grown up questions in pageants and they still come off as potato heads.

A reporter from Men’s Health, who appeared to be maybe twelve but in a grown up girl’s body, asked Floyd Mayweather a bunch of generic workout and health questions he could easily answer from his many years of providing empty, gesticulative Mayweather sound bytes. In short, something to do with all the money he has.

Naturally, being young and female and in the mix, the ace girl reporter slipped in a question to Mayweather about the #MeToo movement. You know, get some insight on sexual harassment from a short guy who likes to pummel his lady. Like inviting Putin to your college for a lecture on ethics. Clearly, Mayweather had no clue what the interviewer was asking him about. It wasn’t boxing or money or cars, so he answered with:

“When you say “me too” … When somebody is like, “I got a Rolls Royce, I be like ‘me too.’” When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, “Me too. I got two. Me too.”

The reporter seemed far more interested in asking Floyd Mayweather about gender equity than jabs or crunches, so she took another shot. Mayweather was ready, with blind ignorance:

“Well, I didn’t know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, “me too.” Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, “I made a billion dollars, me too.”

Like cornholing, this game is only fun when drunk and laughing about what you thought cornholing really meant. The reporter quit trying. And Mayweather got to quit not knowing what’s going on in the world or having to answer out of context questions about it during his tenth interview of the hour during a press junket.

Mayweather’s answers were very telling. And for more than his rather legendary stupidity. Most people only know about this #MeToo crap because it’s been forced into their newsfeeds. If given the option to, say, live in a penthouse, bang lots of escorts, and pose with selfies with cash stacks, you too would ignore the news of the day. If only you could.