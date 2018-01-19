Most Important Italian-American Since Al Capone Also Goes Down For Taxes

It’s obvious anyone making a reality TV level salary that purchases matching Bentleys for himself and brother after only one season isn’t interested in properly paying taxes. I’m more surprised it took Mike ”The Situation” Sorrentino this long to get himself into a situation he couldn’t fix. I always believed a case of super syphilis would be his downfall before skipping out on Uncle Sam. The air fisting aficionado along with his brother are both going to plead guilty to tax fraud. The pair are facing 15 and 25 year sentences.

The Sorrentinos were accused of not paying all of the federal income tax owed on Michael’s $8.9 million income from 2010 to 2012. The government also alleged that they deposited cash into different bank accounts to avoid reporting income to the IRS, as well as inflating their business expenses for high-end cars and clothing.

The Situation does look like someone dumb enough to believe he could defer tax debt until death. Aside from Pauly D and JWoww the cast of Jersey Shore is incapable of doing right in life. Ronnie is getting into bar fights in Las Vegas and Snooki is still orange after all these years. If Italian-Americans were upset over The Sopranos making them look bad Frank Sinatra is crocodile death rolling in his grave at the idea of this group’s existence. Mike is learning the hard way that the only thing scarier than a well-connected Italian with money is the IRS. I hope he kept the receipt for the Ferrari, he’s going to need the extra cash for Cup Of Noodles in commissary.

