James Franco Latest Labeled Sexual Deviant After Golden Globes Win

James Franco is being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women after winning a Golden Globe for The Disaster Artist. Although many actresses are pointing the finger at Franco, Ally Sheedy is the lady who got the ball rolling. I can think of no better time to ask these women “why wasn’t anything said before” but speaking out against such atrocities when they actually happen draws less attention to the victim. Timing accusations just right may mean the difference between a few celebrity blogs picking up the story or having your own E! TV special like Rose McGowan. There’s no doubt that allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment are turning into a sniper sport. It’s hunting season in Hollywood and all big names are big game.

Ally Sheedy’s now deleted comments:

Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya. Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table [at the] Golden Globes #MeToo. James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business.

It’s clear that all men in attendance who wore “Time’s Up” pins are under thorough investigation after the recent Franco outing. Men in “Time’s Up” pins are silently signaling to every women who has seen their penis to not ruin their career. Because the definition of sexual harassment is changing everyday and retroactively retracting your consent is now an option for elite women. If the allegations are true James pretending to be an ally of a cause to launder his past sins falls under being one of the oldest tricks in the book. Most Americans love a redemption story. Mel Gibson recovered. Give Weinstein a few years if he somehow manages to walk away a free man and TWC will reign supreme once more, rising like the Phoenix from the ashes.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018