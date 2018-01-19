James Toback Loves To Sniff Pits

I’m no stranger when it comes to having peculiar proclivities but asking women to allow me to inhale their underarms after a long day will always be a hard limit. Anything sexual dealing with feet is strange and already being normalized but I don’t think the world is ready to see Whiff My Pits 3 on YouPorn’s homepage of suggested videos just yet. Unless your name is James Toback. Just glancing at the guy gives onlookers enough evidence to speculate over all of the societal norms he breaks on a daily basis. Actress Natasha Leggero recalled her strange run in with James that she’s classifying as sexual harassment.

Natasha on her experience with Toback:

“I’m gonna need you to do one thing,” she claims he said. “I’m gonna need you to grow out your armpit hair.” She says he wasn’t satisfied until it was 4 inches long. Leggero says she obliged and met Toback the following week in Central Park, per his request. He then took her to a part of the park known as The Ramble, a place that she described as “a gay cruising spot where gay guys would go have sex” at the time. When they arrived, she says Toback asked to see her armpit hair. “I show it to him and he’s like, ‘Now I’m gonna have to pleasure myself,’ so he started to hump a tree,” she recalled.

I completely understand that being in Hollywood requires you to think outside of the box but the first red flag of gone too far is any guy ever asking a woman to grow out her armpit hair. Requests like that are only acceptable in the certain states no one in America cares about, like Alabama. Being sexually excited by armpits is something I hope never catches on. Toback is a weird dude and has the appearance of your average Dorito eating, Mountain Dew guzzling, League of Legends basement dwelling weeaboo. There’s no doubt in my mind that he was inspired to get off on pits after watching his ritualistic morning marathon of rare hentai.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News

