Kendall Jenner To Solve World’s Problems With Cupid

Well this is a relief for Jessica Chastain, who doesn’t seem to have gotten her global “transformation social change” off the ground quite yet. Fake model and Petree dish face Kendall Jenner has another solution for worldwide peace love and understanding that’s most likely about as realistic as what Chastin is cooking up, and it involves a certain little cherubic romantic busybody, Cupid himself! Jenner was asked by Harper’s Bazaar what keeps her up at night, and surprisingly the answer wasn’t “I’m afraid Khloé is going to eat me.” She instead claims that the state of the world is what keeps her up. And hair care! JK just the state of the world:

Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity.

If it makes you feel any better Kendall, they’re mostly just saying horrible things to you and your family. The idea of sending Cupid fluttering around the world proves that Kendall has come a long way from her days of thinking refreshing carbonated beverages have the capacity to end police brutality. Kendall also opens up to Harper’s about the struggles of being a modern-day supermodel. Assuming she’s not speaking from experience:

I’ve actually talked about it with a couple of women, like Cindy Crawford, who have been doing this for a long time. I feel like social media obviously has a lot to do with how it’s different. A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it’s so much easier now because you have Instagram. You don’t even need an agency anymore.” But that’s just not true. I still had to go to all the castings, I still had to go meet all the photographers, I still had to do all of that to get to where I am now. There wasn’t a step taken out just because I had social media. I still have 12-hour days, I still have even 24-hour days sometimes; I still have to do all those things. We don’t work any less hard than the ’90s models did when they were young.

And on how more than anything she would like some time out of the spotlight. Having her face plastered on the front of a magazine is a great place to start:

I can’t really complain except for now, maybe, I would like to go to Disneyland or a public beach. To go to a beach in peace would be lovely. To be able to hang out and meet new people and not be bothered would be awesome.

The good news is that in ten years when you’re all dried up, your dream of obscurity will be not only be obtainable, but inevitable.

Photo Credit: Harper’s Bazaar