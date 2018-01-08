Kim K Afraid To Keep Booty At Humble Abode

Being the wife of a rapper requires a woman to love his jewelry just as much as you love him. Sometimes that love can put your life at risk like the time Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in Paris for some bling. The situation that was clearly a publicity stunt cooked up after watching a 90s action movie inspired her to no longer keep an excess of jewels worth millions within arms reach of her. Because apparently high-profile diamond heists are still a real threat and this wasn’t Kim reenacting the Pink Panther.

Kim Kardashian West is ensuring her home is safe by keeping her expensive possessions elsewhere. “Ever since the Paris robbery, Kim has made many changes in her life. She is much more careful about being flashy,”

Kim is more careful where she keeps the family jewels from now on. Her announcement has deterred about as many thieves as a terribly aged Slomin Shield home security sign on a front lawn. That’s not how home or hotel invasion works. Heists are planned and not impulsive. Signs saying you’re under surveillance only keep small time crooks at bay. Robbery enthusiast are generally pretty terrible at risk assessment and probably don’t read the tabloids telling everyone that your fine goods are elsewhere. Even if there are no necklaces to be snatched there’s a high chance of a pile of cash being kept somewhere inside for random shopping sprees on Rodeo Drive.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News