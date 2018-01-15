Liam Neeson Just Appalled At Gender Pay Gap

It’s that time of year again where Liam Neeson needs you to go see the same movie that he always stars in just with a different name. It’s called The Commuter this time. You know what’s going to happen before you even buy the tickets. Liam’s got a gun and some fancy mma moves, kicking ass first and taking names later. This time in an effort to look like a great guy and obviously fill some more seats he’s decided to kick gender wage pay gap’s behind.

Liam:

“There’s a lot of discussion about it, and a lot of healthy and necessary discussion about it because the disparity sometimes is f–ing disgraceful,” he said.

He didn’t know who the men were, he didn’t know what they wanted, but now that Liam is aware women are being paid less for the same work his set of special skills will save every underpaid actress. Or at least be sufficient enough to save his new movie from being a bust. If men in Hollywood start taking a pay cut there will be way more elite couples going dutch at Wolfgang Puck establishments. Procreation of the higher ups may even come to a halt when women have to decide between taking her potential A-list husband that makes less than her out for dinner or the new coat made from imported African ostrich at Miu Miu. Female celebrities sort of have a long track record when it comes to impulsive unnecessary purchases. Men with lots of money get married or spend a majority of their funds on hookers and cocaine. Sometimes both. Either way most of the extra money made by males in the industry always flows back into the hands of a woman.

