Mr. Skin Podcast Ep 78: Top 5 Celeb Nude Debuts + Upcoming in 2018

As 2017 comes to a close, The Mr. Skin Podcast has got one more best of 2017 list for you: The Top 5 Celebrity Nude Debuts of the year! They’re also looking ahead to 2018 and what we can expect from stars in the coming months. Alison Brie scores a spot on the former list, thanks to her amazing and long-awaited debut in GLOW, plus Michelle Dockery makes a splash in Godless.

2018 sees Alexandra Daddario starring in I Am Not a Bird, based on the novel Lost Girls and Love Hotels – and the title pretty much speaks for itself. Lucy Hale has confirmed nudity in Dude, and several other of our favorite stars and shows have promising nudity. Before we ring in the new year, check out the full lists and our amazing interview with Streamate CamGirl of the Week, Coco Loca!

Click on the player below to listen to the show and then click over to the Mr. Skin Podcast page for all the links mentioned in the episode, as well as your chance to call into the show and make your voice heard!