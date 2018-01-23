Natalie Portman Introduced To Rape Fantasies At 13 Because Of Bad Parenting

The fundamentals of being a competent parent include the ability to become a filter for the minor child you’re in charge of. You won’t be able to protect them from everything and being overprotective will only lead to them hating you later in life but at the very least there are some situations that you can step in to prevent your child from being permanently traumatized. Pre-scanning fan letters sent to your 13-year-old daughter by strangers is definitely one of those situations. Natalie Portman somehow had no first line of parental defense and during a speech at the Women’s March opened up about how her first fan letter was a rape fantasy.

Natalie Portman shared a harrowing story with the crowd at the Woman’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday, remembering that her first ever fan letter at 13 years-old was a “rape fantasy.”

It’s safe to assume her parents never checked her Halloween candy for razors, needles, or anything else harmful. Everyone in that house has just been winging it when it comes to safety since Portman was born. But since most women gathered en masse are delusional, all of the blame falls at the feet of the stranger who fell way short of having any human decency. We live in a world where adult men actively contribute to a fandom centered around My Little Pony. Unacceptable creepy behavior is pushing boundaries. Life has been expect the worst and hope for the best a long time ago. If random people were running rampant stealing freshly baked pies from the window sills of neighbors in the 50s it was only natural that those degenerates would evolve into the deplorables of today responsible for writing 13-year-olds rape fantasies.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News