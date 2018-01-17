Sharon Stone Thinks Sexual Harassment Is A Joke

Certain situations get better with time as we evolve as a society together. But sometimes seeing that progression may rub certain celebrities the wrong way. In a world where everything with a vagina ever filmed or photographed is getting their 15 minutes of fame, Sharon Stone was asked to contribute to the sexual misconduct in Hollywood conversation. On CBS Sunday Morning she was asked whether she ever faced any sort of sexual harassment in the entertainment business. If you look in her eyes right before she bursts into a fit of laughter from the ridiculousness of the question you can almost see the memory playback of the sexual favor that landed her the part alongside Michael Douglas.

Stone’s response:

“You’re laughing, but I don’t know if that’s a nervous laugh or an ‘Are-you-kidding-me-of-course-I-was’ laugh?” Lee Cowen asked. Without giving any specifics, the actress, 59, said she’s “seen it all” throughout her decades-long career. “I’ve been in this business for 40 years. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago?” Stone responded. “Looking like I look, from nowhere Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection. I’ve seen it all.” On @CBSSunday, @sharonstone was asked if she’s ever faced any sort of harassment/assault while she’s been in the entertainment business. This was her reaction….. pic.twitter.com/WdCXVvgxfK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 14, 2018



Stone is from the see something say nothing era. Not only did snitches get stitches back then if the situation was serious enough but they got to go home back to the small town that shit them out. Hollywood was pretty much deal with the casting couch or back to the cornfields from which you came. Sharon could have easily spilled enough beans to write a book but she smartly managed to sidestep the inevitable sexual misconduct question during her interrogation. Laughter really is the best medicine.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News