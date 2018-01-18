Star Wars Star Shamed For Being Vertically Challenged

Short shaming is now being nationally recognized. The trend is being ushered in by Star Wars’ very own Warwick Davis. Never mind that midgets have forged entire gimmicky careers doing everything from stripping to being orange hued avocado hair chocolate slave sell outs, Davis wants you to know the word “midget” is offensive. He has already managed to get the user who described him as a midget suspended from social media. I always wondered who gets to decide when and which words randomly become offensive. Midget is just something shorter used to describe a little person, no pun intended.

Warwick Davis called Twitter out Sunday night for disregarding his reports of abuse on an “offensive” tweet. The tweet in question shows a photograph of the actor and his family on a red carpet with a caption reading, “Oh my god. Warwick Davis has got a full midget family.”

Maybe if “victims” understood that calling attention to minor alleged aggressions may turn a situation into a major issue we would have less arguing over nothing. It’s one thing to use the word midget in a disparaging manner but most of the population doesn’t hate other adults just because they can never reach the sink without a stool. TLC basically exploits little people every year with a new show focused on the lives of people too short to ride any rollercoaster safely secured ever. If anyone is your enemy it’s them, not the people referring to you as midgets. We won’t see change until TV stations stop fetishizing the extremely small. And frankly I’m tired of reality TV shows were the climax of the episode is a fun-sized adult overcoming the obstacle of taking out a full trash bag twice their height.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News