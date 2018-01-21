Stella McCartney Wants MeToo To Happen In Fashion

Hollywood isn’t the only place where the oppressors are hands on with the harassment, according to Stella McCartney the world of fashion is ripe and ready for a purge. If MeToo occurred in the fashion industry I’m pretty sure it would cause more confusion than actually righting any alleged wrong. Fashion is a female dominated scene and the minority of men that include themselves aren’t exactly into what’s in-between a woman’s legs. There’s no way any heterosexual man is reaching the heights of success in fashion like Tom Ford. That fact alone eliminates any suggestion that a case of the MeToos are occurring anywhere near a runway.

Stella McCartney:

“It’s about time the fashion industry spoke up a little more,” said McCartney during an interview Tuesday at a Los Angeles concert event showcasing her autumn collection. “We are nearly 80 percent women in the company, but I also like men. So I’m a big believer in equality,”

Fashion doesn’t take anything seriously and if MeToo were to catch on it would turn sexual harassment victimhood into a high fashion trend. Time would be up for Time’s Up before any brand could debut their 2018 spring/summer collections. Distressed denim inspired by a struggle to get away from sexual assault doesn’t sound good on paper or in practice. The entire movement appears to be suffering from a misunderstanding of the meaning me too. It doesn’t mean find clever ways to include yourself in something as serious as sexual misconduct just because you secretly hate men.

