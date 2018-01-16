Supergirl Tackles Harassment With Practiced Aplomb

It’s odd when they ask actors their opinions of #MeToo outed sexual harassers with whom they’ve worked. It’s actually odd when actors are asked for their opinions on anything. Oh, you’re stupid AND famous? Please, give us some insight.

Similar to how they insist an actor who played an astronaut in a movie comment on all NASA stories, the media stepped up and pressured Melissa Benoist, to comment on justice for Andrew Kreisberg. Kreisberg was tossed from running Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, when a dozen or more women and some odd number of men came forward with sexual harassment claims in the wake of Weinstein abudance.

Benoist waited a solid couple of months until she was well-rehearsed with lines from her reps before addressing the issue of a hetero-leaning Kevin Spacey type atop her show’s org chart:

“That was a major disappointment, and the irony was not lost on me. I have to say that the way our show has recovered as a cast and a crew together, we have an atmosphere on set now that I’m extremely proud of and there are a lot of amazing men that work on our show, and we have a lot of amazing women that are in powerful positions on our show as well — now one of our co-showrunners is a female, and the executive producer Sarah Schechter. We’re all in the fight for equality and for a safer atmosphere in the working space.”

Hell, yeah, Supergirl. Woot woot.

Benoist got her break in a topless escort short clip on Homeland. She gets the nature of the business and the dues to be paid when working in the world’s richest shithole industry. Jowly bastards like Kreisberg are easier to tune out when you’re Supergirl. Not like they can not have Supergirl on Supergirl. Don’t buy into his threats. Keep using the word “amazing” like it’s your true super power. It truly is.

