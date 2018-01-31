Tom Brady Daughter Bashed Before Bowl

Someone may have forgotten to remind radio hosts in Boston that you’re never supposed to bite the hand that feeds you. Especially when those fingers belong to feared and revered NFL Quarterback Tom Brady. Tom is just an easy man to hate, fan of football or not. Outside of the “punch me please” landing pad Peyton Manning calls a forehead Brady probably has the second most punchable face to ever play in the league. But Brady just got a little more likable after he asked for WEEI’s radio guy Alex Reimer not to be fired for his offensive comments regarding the hometown hero’s daughter. Reimer forgot that incognito mode only works when leaving mean comments on the internet and not live on the air. He referred to Brady’s daughter as an “annoying little pissant” during a radio interview.

The Patriots QB hung up on a radio show Monday morning in response to comments recently made by one of the station’s hosts about his daughter. WEEI’s Alex Reimer recenty referred to Brady’s 5-year-old daughter Vivian as an “annoying little pissant.” Reimer reportedly made the comment Thursday night. Brady was asked about it Monday morning around 7:30 on the “Kirk and Callahan Show,” where the hosts said it was “a stupid thing to say.” Reimer’s comment was a reference to Brady’s daughter shouting to him in the opening scene of the Facebook documentary series, “Tom vs. Time.” She was telling her dad she was going to play soccer.

This entire situation is shocking for so many reasons. The initial reason being someone who so closely resembles a neanderthal having a high enough IQ to understand what pissant means. NFL athletes aren’t required or expected to read much outside of routes or formations. Then Tom is so upset that he ends the interview early and hangs up. Yes calling a 5-year-old child a pissant is out of bounds but let’s not forget to be men about it. A simple “I don’t like what you said, please don’t use that word to describe my daughter” would have been sufficient. Now this same guy who had one slip up is about to make a career transition from radio to selling peanuts just to stay warm during the winter while you make more money than he’ll ever see this Sunday alone. Brady would probably hang himself if he could hear what the opposing team’s inebriated fans say about his wife and mother every regular season Sunday. Those nouns are slightly more potent than pissant.

