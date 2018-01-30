The reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race celebrates a subset of LGBT culture with a rich history, providing an international stage for a little-known art form that’s clicked with mainstream media and helped redefine self-expression and inclusion for millions of people. But it wouldn’t be a true representation of gay culture unless an anorexic whore swooped in to steal the spotlight and make herself look like an asshole, and thankfully Vanessa Hudgens is here to fill that crucial role. The little-talked about casualties at Stonewall were the whooping bachelorette party attendees who got gunned down. Never forget.

Last week marked the premiere of Drag Race All Stars Season Three on VH1, where Hudgens showed up as a guest judge, and apparently during some quirky little segment, lip-synced against a pork chop on stage. The judges choosing a winner had trouble differentiating Vanessa from the lifeless pork chop, but once they identified Hudgens as humanoid they crowned her the winner. Against a pork chop. It’s like reality show producers are using the Manatee tank from South Park to ideate concepts. And this one just works!

