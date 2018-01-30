Vanessa Hudgens Lip Sync Battle Against Pork Chop On Drag Race

January 30, 2018 | celebrity | Sam Robeson | 0 Comments

The reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race celebrates a subset of LGBT culture with a rich history, providing an international stage for a little-known art form that’s clicked with mainstream media and helped redefine self-expression and inclusion for millions of people. But it wouldn’t be a true representation of gay culture unless an anorexic whore swooped in to steal the spotlight and make herself look like an asshole, and thankfully Vanessa Hudgens is here to fill that crucial role. The little-talked about casualties at Stonewall were the whooping bachelorette party attendees who got gunned down. Never forget.

Last week marked the premiere of Drag Race All Stars Season Three on VH1, where Hudgens showed up as a guest judge, and apparently during some quirky little segment, lip-synced against a pork chop on stage. The judges choosing a winner had trouble differentiating Vanessa from the lifeless pork chop, but once they identified Hudgens as humanoid they crowned her the winner. Against a pork chop. It’s like reality show producers are using the Manatee tank from South Park to ideate concepts. And this one just works!

 

Photo Credit: World of Wonder / Pacific Coast News / Instagram 

10

Tags: vanessa hudgens


Advertisement


Related Post

AVN Red Carpet Hotties and Crap Around the Web

Amber Rose Learning To Cope With Less Attention In Life

Flamethrower Weapon Of Your Fantasy Is Now A Reality

Open Post: Lady Gaga’s Bowel Moving Video For “Joanne”

Mr. Skin Podcast Ep 82: Mr. Skin and Andrea Talk Porn at the AVNs

Advertisement


Advertisement